Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Where is College Football Heading?

By Water Pony
ponyfans.com
 5 days ago

Are the G-5 conferences going to be relegated to 1-A minus status officially. Are schools that dominate those conferences going to be able to move up and schools that suck be required to move down. I.E. Kentucky in SEC. Or Illinois in Big Ten. Do they come up with a Euro soccer model of relegation? Why should Arkansas get big paydays to finish last in SEC west every year? And how do you handle the other revenue sport, basketball where you have some power houses that don't even play football: Georgetown, Marquette, Wichita State. Or where schools that suck in football excel in hoops like Kentucky and Kansas. And what about paying players? Will there be an arms race for pay to play? Interesting to see where this all evolves.

www.ponyfans.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Arms Race#American Football#College Football Heading#Sec#Euro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
Michigan Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan violated NCAA rules by having analyst work as on-field coach

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program appears to have violated NCAA coaching staff rules this past spring. A lengthy report by Rainer Sabin of the Detriot Free Press documents how a Wolverines analyst was giving on-field instruction in spring practice. Ryan Osborn, a former grad assistant at Florida, is listed as an analyst on the Michigan team site. NCAA rules state that only 15 coaches can provide on-field instruction (Harbaugh, 10 on-field assistants, 4 graduate assistants).
Tennessee StatePosted by
FanSided

Tennessee football WR makes another breakout list

It’s safe to say that expectations are through the roof for Tennessee football wide receiver Jalin Hyatt this year as he enters his sophomore season. A week after making Athlon’s All-SEC breakout team, which we wrote about here, there is now a measure of how much he’s expected to breakout relative to other receivers.
College Sports247Sports

Tidbits and Rumblings around the College Football Landscape

Scarlet Nation's weekly collection of news, tidbits and interesting college football storylines returns as we highlight the latest from the college football landscape across the country. Season Kickoff. The first FBS game of the new 2021 season will most likely be the Big Ten’s Nebraska at Illinois game (Aug. 28,...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Kevin Steele on Auburn, Nick Saban & his future in college football

For the first time since he was a senior linebacker at Tennessee in 1979, Kevin Steele won’t be coaching football this fall. It’s an odd situation for the 63-year-old former defensive coordinator at Auburn, Alabama, LSU and a half-dozen other stops around college football and the NFL. Steele spends most days at his island home off the coast of South Carolina, the terms of his buyouts with Auburn and Tennessee making it financially unfeasible for him to take a full-time job this season.
College SportsPonca City News

Where Sooners headed will never be the same or as good

Body Aug. 6—There are two hard truths about Oklahoma’s impending exit from the Big 12 and the conference’s likely eventual dissolution. One, the Sooner experience inside the Southeastern Conference will never be as good, as much fun, or as riveting as the Big 12 at its best. It won’t be.
Delano, CATaft Midway Driller

TUHS football heads to Delano for scrimmage

Friday evening the Taft Union High Wildcats will be scrimmaging against Delano High School and Mira Monte High. It will be the first contact for the GTUHS team in almost two years. The TUHS varsity has around 35 players and the junior varsity has over 50, players ready hit the...
NFLwiproud.com

FCS college football 2021: Southland Conference preview

(Stats Perform) – Reigning FCS champion Sam Houston was one of five schools to depart the Southland Conference this summer, but the Bearkats remain a measuring stick to formal rivals for at least the near future. The six remaining Southland programs grew accustomed to playing, and sometimes beating, the second-winningest...
NFL247Sports

Marcello's College Football Preview: ACC predictions

The best collection of quarterbacks in college football can be found in the ACC but not every team can lean on their signal-caller this fall. North Carolina's Sam Howell and Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei are legitimate contenders for the Heisman Trophy, but an array of talent follows them across the 14-team league -- and no two quarterbacks are alike in a conference that, almost unnoticed, has a variety of philosophies spread across the East Coast.
College Sportsbcinterruption.com

Boston College Football Opponents Preview: Clemson

ACC play for the Eagles gets off to a hot start this season with yet another trip to Death Valley taking on Clemson (thanks, ACC). The #2 team in the country has won the past six ACC Championships, but Trevor Lawrence is gone to Duval. Is this the most vulnerable Clemson team in years? Could this be the end of the dynasty? Will BC assume the mantle? All this, and more.
College Sportsngscsports.com

Boston College Football Preseason Camp Blog No. 4

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – For the first time this preseason, Boston College practiced in full pads on an extremely hot and humid Friday morning inside Fish Field House. Due to the excessive heat, the majority of the two-hour practice was held indoors. BC returns 20 starters from last season’s 6-5...
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

Something to prove: Tulane receivers Shae Wyatt, Cyron Sutton looking for impact at higher level

Wide receiver Shae Wyatt would not be sweating his move to Tulane from Division II Central Missouri except for the fact he literally is doing exactly that — sweating. He figures he can handle the jump in competition. Adjusting to the sweltering conditions in New Orleans has been his biggest hurdle through two weeks of preseason camp, even contributing to a few more dropped passes than he wants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy