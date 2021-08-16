Where is College Football Heading?

Are the G-5 conferences going to be relegated to 1-A minus status officially. Are schools that dominate those conferences going to be able to move up and schools that suck be required to move down. I.E. Kentucky in SEC. Or Illinois in Big Ten. Do they come up with a Euro soccer model of relegation? Why should Arkansas get big paydays to finish last in SEC west every year? And how do you handle the other revenue sport, basketball where you have some power houses that don't even play football: Georgetown, Marquette, Wichita State. Or where schools that suck in football excel in hoops like Kentucky and Kansas. And what about paying players? Will there be an arms race for pay to play? Interesting to see where this all evolves.