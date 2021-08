When Vic Fangio was faced with the decision of allowing his son to start playing tackle football in elementary school, the pull of the game trumped the inherent risk. “I’ve always said eighth grade (is a good starting point), and then my son when he was probably nine or 10 was just begging me to let him play and I let him play,” the Broncos coach explained. “He was passionate about it, and I let the benefits of being committed to something and being a part of a team outweigh what I thought philosophically.”