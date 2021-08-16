2019 Summit White Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Memory Package, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, LaCrosse Leather Group, 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT, Summit White, Light Neutral/Cocoa Accents w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather 1SL, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Oversized Power Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18" 10-Spoke Machine-Faced Aluminum. Odometer is 31378 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG.
Comments / 0