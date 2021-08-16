Cancel
2019 Summit White Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNice. PRICED TO MOVE $2,300 below J.D. Power Retail! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Bed Liner, Trailer Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone...

roanoke.com

CarsCarscoops

2022 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Gains A Massive 9.4-Liter Big Block V8

If you’re a firm believer in ‘there’s no replacement for displacement,’ Chevrolet has your back as the 2022 COPO Camaro will be offered with a massive Big Block V8. Displacing 9.4-liters (572 cubic inches), the V8 features a cast-iron block with four-bolt main caps, aluminum heads, a forged steel crankshaft, forged steel connecting rods and forged aluminum pistons.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2009 Black Chevrolet Corvette

Clean CARFAX. Black 2009 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT RWD 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift 6.2L V8 SFI. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you love your cars American and iconic, the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette is...
carthrottle.com

Upcoming Electric Chevrolet Silverado Will Counter Vast 24-Inch Wheels With Rear-Steer

The electric Silverado will at least match the Ford F-150 Lightning’s 400-mile range, and four-wheel steering will be available to make manoeuvring easier. We tend to laugh at donk cars with silly 30-inch-plus wheels and the necessary suspension lift to ride on rims so big. But it seems that sooner or later you’ll be able to order wheels that size from the factory. We say that as the new electric Chevrolet Silverado truck will be available with uuuuuge 24-inch wheels.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2017 Bright Yellow Chevrolet Camaro

Nice. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Nav System, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged Engine, WHEELS, 20 (50.8 CM) 5-SPOKE LOW GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged,...
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

The 2022 Chevy Equinox secures its passengers well but doesn’t stand out among snappier, techier crossover SUVs. What kind of car is the 2022 Chevy Equinox? What does it compare to?. The Equinox is Chevy’s compact crossover SUV. Rated to seat five, and rigged with a turbo-4 engine and available...
Roanoke Times

2016 Summit White Buick LaCrosse

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Memory Package, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, LaCrosse Leather Group, 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT, Summit White, Light Neutral/Cocoa Accents w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 4-Way Power Driver Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Leather 1SL, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Oversized Power Moonroof, Power door mirrors, Power passenger seat, Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio data system, Radio: Buick IntelliLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear side impact airbag, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18" 10-Spoke Machine-Faced Aluminum. Odometer is 31378 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Riverside Blue Metallic Chevrolet Camaro

1LS trim, RIVERSIDE BLUE METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior. Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Start, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI... AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT.. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, WiFi Hotspot MP3 Player, Remote Trunk...
Roanoke Times

2014 Atlantis Blue Metallic Chevrolet Cruze

Great Conditon. LS trim. EPA 35 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CD Player, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TI..., TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC..., Local Trade-In. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks,...
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Gets New Off-Road High Clearance Assist Steps

The 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 will offer new Off-Road High Clearance Assist Steps as an LPO-level, dealer-installed optional extra. The Off-Road High Clearance Assist Steps (RPO code VXW) will be available on both the 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2022 Chevy Silverado HD. On The Chevy Silverado 1500, the side assist steps will be available to order with the Work Truck, Custom Trail Boss, RST and LT Trail Boss trim levels. The Chevy Silverado HD, meanwhile, will offer them on every trim level except for the High Country. They will also be available on Crew Cab trucks only, with a version meant for Double Cab models set to arrive at some point in the near future.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2022 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda HR-V

4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.436 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo Audio System (160-Watt), Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Wheels: 17" Silver-Painted Alloy.
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Four-Seat Corvette Chevrolet Never Built

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a radical departure from its predecessors. For the first time in its model history, the Corvette has adopted a mid-engine layout, resulting in improved performance and sharper handling. But this isn't the first time Chevrolet tried to take the Corvette in a radical new direction.
thedrive

2022 Grand Wagoneer First Drive Review: A Lavish Living Room on Wheels

Don't call it a Jeep because it's here to take on the Escalade and Navigator. But it's better to be driven in than to drive. We're well into the age of bringing back beloved, storied nameplates as modern-day SUVs. The Land Rover Defender, Ford Bronco, and Chevrolet Blazer are but a few examples, and you can count the 2022 Grand Wagoneer among them as well. It's bigger and more luxurious than ever. And, wow, did I mention big? Just don't call it a Jeep; the Grand Wagoneer is basically a brand unto itself now, probably because some focus group said it sounds more luxurious that way.
Buying Carsyourchoiceway.com

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer Review

The Trailblazer LT is equipped well enough without breaking the bank. The 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer blazes few new trails, but it’s a pleasant enough, city-friendly SUV. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer? What does it compare to?. The Chevy Trailblazer returned to the party last year as...
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse Wins Safety Award

The 2021 Chevrolet Traverse is a spacious SUV that has a really cool safety feature: Rear Seat Reminder. Rear Seat Reminder is designed to remind parents to check the backseat to make sure children are not forgotten. The 2021 Chevy Traverse also gets good safety ratings all around. In fact, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has awarded it a Top Safety Pick Award.
Motorious

1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Coupe Is Ready To Be Driven

This LT1 powered Chevy Camaro is looking for a new owner, is that you?. The fourth-generation of the Chevy Camaro kicked off in 1993 and run all the way until 2002, but the Camaro underwent quite the transformation in the middle of all this time. In 1998, the Camaro had a radical redesign and a brand new LS1 powertrain - making it a supremely popular car for the buck. However, the fourth-gen doesn’t exclusively belong to owners of 1998 to 2002 Chevy Camaros, don’t forget that the whole foundation for this exceptional generation of Chevy Camaros was built on the earlier years of the generation. For that reason, we’re seeing a massive uptick in popularity for the early 4th generation Chevy Camaro cars, like this one being sold by Awesome Joe’s and it not only runs but looks great too.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Autumn Bronze Metallic Chevrolet Malibu

* JD Power Initial Quality Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Pure White/black Roof Volkswagen Beetle

Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Beetle 1.8T, 1.8L 4-Cylinder, Pure White/Black Roof, Black w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, Convertible roof lining, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Heatable Front Comfort Seats, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Radio: RCD 310 w/Single CD, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Wheels: 17" Turbine Alloy. 24/32 City/Highway MPG.
RetailCAR AND DRIVER

7 Things Not to Do at a Car Dealership

A lot of people will offer hints on what to do in the dealership when it comes time to buy a car. And tips on test driving, negotiation, and financing are valuable. But the path to a car purchase is so strewn with boulders that if you don’t watch your step, you can stub a toe or even break a leg, metaphorically speaking. Car buying can be such a complicated process that knowing what not to do in the dealership might be even more important than knowing what to do.

