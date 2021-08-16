NUSD announces new principal at Hamilton K-8
The Novato Unified School District announced the appointment of Stefanie Parnell as Interim Principal at Hamilton K-8 School for the 2021-2022 school year. Parnell has been the Assistant Principal at Hamilton K-8 School for the past 8 years. Prior to this, she was the Dean of Students at Hamilton and taught middle school math at Sinaloa Middle School and Hill Middle School. She received a BS in Computer Science and a MA in Educational Administration from Sonoma State University.marinlocalnews.com
Comments / 0