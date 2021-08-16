National Weather Service Incident Meteorologist Trainee Explains How Meteorologists Use Tools to Predict Fire Weather for the Dixie Fire (with Video)

August 20, 2021 - Prather, CA. – The Sierra National Forest (SNF) has updated its Closure Order for select recreation sites, roads, and trails. Forest Order 05-15-00-21-17 will be effective on August 19, 2021 through September 17, 2021. This order supersedes Forest Order 05-15-00-21-15. Tree mortality continues to be a significant issue on the Sierra National Forest. Federal, State and County governments are working closely with citizens and private industry to mitigate these hazards and create more resilient forests. Over the last 5 years the Forest Service and private industry have treated thousands of acres which has significantly reduced some of the threats from hazardous trees. While overall the treatments are effective, they are outpaced by a contributing number of factors. Besides the threat from falling trees, there is the potential for catastrophic wildland fire. The combination of blocked roads and fire could be deadly to anyone trying to evacuate.