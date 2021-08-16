Novato boosts vaccinations

The Marin County Health Department reports that vaccinations in Novato have increased by more than 25 percent in the last 60 days. Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said the goal is to have no Marin community with more than 10 percent of the population of eligible adults unvaccinated. As of this week, Novato’s number stood at 14 percent. In Marin as a whole, 94-plus percent of eligible adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.