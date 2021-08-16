Cancel
Former Ohio State and Cleveland star Dick Schafrath dies at 84

By Isaac Trotter
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Browns offensive lineman Dick Schafrath died on Sunday at the age of 84. Schafrath was a second-round selection by the Browns in the 1959 NFL Draft. He was born in Ohio and was a standout baseball and football player. The Cincinnati Reds pursued him and he was leaning towards signing with them to pursue a baseball career, but Ohio State coach Woody Hayes convinced Schafrath to come to play for the Buckeyes. He went on to star for Ohio State before spending all 13 years of his standout playing career in Cleveland.

