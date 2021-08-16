Linda M. Currie, 68, of Ord, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Linda’s wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. Father Mark Maresh will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Trenton Cemetery at Trenton, Nebraska. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Ord Township Library, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or the OHS Music Boosters. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.