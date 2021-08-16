Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Island, NE

Linda M. Currie

Hastings Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda M. Currie, 68, of Ord, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island. Linda’s wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord. Father Mark Maresh will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Trenton Cemetery at Trenton, Nebraska. The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Ord Township Library, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or the OHS Music Boosters. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Island, NE
City
Mccook, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Ord, NE
Grand Island, NE
Obituaries
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Genealogy#Inurnment#Ord Memorial Chapel#Stratton High School#Sears#Rubber Plant#Bureau#Narfe#Ord Vfw#Valley Fine Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol bomb threat suspect charged in court

The suspect who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday has been charged in federal court and faces up to life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, of North Carolina, was charged in federal court in Washington, D.C., with attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy