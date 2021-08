Early this month, the Justice Department launched a “pattern or practice” civil rights investigation into the Phoenix police force. The probe will include looking into whether police officers routinely discriminate against some of those they have sworn to serve, such as people with disabilities, individuals experiencing homelessness and residents who exercise “conduct protected by the First Amendment.” Black Lives Matter protesters from last summer come to mind; in May, hundreds of them filed a class-action lawsuit against the city alleging police mistreatment.