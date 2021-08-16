Plenty of demand for school supplies
On Aug. 9, the annual backpack drive organized by Ray of Hope Family Services was held at Louisa Town Park. Ray of Hope, a Louisa-based company that provides mentoring services to at-risk youth, hosted this year’s drive with the Auxila Group, a group of Louisa natives who have moved away but return to the county for supportive community events. Along with Ray of Hope and Auxila, 20 other local businesses were sponsors for the event.www.thecentralvirginian.com
