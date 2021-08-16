Cancel
(VIDEO) Clinton Township Girl Scouts use 400 pounds of bottle caps to create benches

By JANE PRIMERANO Contributing Writer
newjerseyhills.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLINTON TWP. – A quick turnaround trip to Indiana in a U-Haul with 400 pounds of bottle caps sounds a little like a sitcom episode, but it was actually a unique Girl Scout Silver Award project explained by the girls at the Wednesday, Aug. 11, Clinton Township Council meeting. Cadette...

