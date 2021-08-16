US Government Now Offers Informants Crypto Rewards in Addition to Bank Wires, Suitcases Full of Cash
Attendees of the Black Hat hacker conference in Las Vegas were introduced to a new advertisement crafted by the U.S. State Department. According to individuals who accessed the government advertisement via an open Wi-Fi network called “#Rewardsnotransoms” they discovered the U.S. government is offering to pay crypto rewards to individuals who give up information concerning malicious, state-backed hackers.news.bitcoin.com
