US Government Now Offers Informants Crypto Rewards in Addition to Bank Wires, Suitcases Full of Cash

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttendees of the Black Hat hacker conference in Las Vegas were introduced to a new advertisement crafted by the U.S. State Department. According to individuals who accessed the government advertisement via an open Wi-Fi network called “#Rewardsnotransoms” they discovered the U.S. government is offering to pay crypto rewards to individuals who give up information concerning malicious, state-backed hackers.

