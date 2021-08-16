Cancel
Randall County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Randall by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 424 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo, Canyon, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero Park, Umbarger, Palo Duro Canyon, Buffalo Lake and Timbercreek Canyon.

