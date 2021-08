Funeral for Wayland Yellow Earrings age 50 of Little Eagle, SD will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Blue Gym in Little Eagle, SD with Fr. Kim Fonder, Helene Martinez, Doug Wilkinson and Pastor Brady will be officiating. Burial will be in the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Cemetery under the direction of Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge, SD. Family and friends are asked to gather at Oster Funeral Home on Saturday morning to follow in procession to Little Eagle at 9:30 AM. Wayland Yellow Earrings passed away on August 11, 2021, at Sandford Health in Fargo, ND due to natural causes.