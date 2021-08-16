Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Lumber Prices Are Falling—Here's How You Can Save Money On Your Next DIY Project

kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have home projects to complete, now is the time. Here's what experts have to say about taking advantage of low lumber prices, and watch to watch out for.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Lumber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
EconomyBHG

Are 'Phantom Loads' Haunting Your Electricity Bill? Here's How to Identify Them to Save Money

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night and been able to navigate your entire home without turning on a single light, thanks to the glow from your sleeping computer, TV, printer, or another electronic device? Those little lights are a good indicator of how much electricity our homes use as we—and our devices—sleep.
Posted by
CultureMap Houston

Reliant's plans can help you save money while promoting solar energy

Has your energy usage changed since COVID? Or did this year's winter storm change the way you think about the energy you use? If so, you’re not alone. But how your energy use has changed might not be exactly the same as your neighbors, and that's why Reliant has revamped its "Pick Your Free" offerings so you can personalize your electricity plan to fit your unique lifestyle.
ApparelReal Simple

A Super Chic Diaper Bag, a Subscription Service for Houseplant Newbies, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're all about functional bags; it doesn't matter if they're filled with diapers or bottles of wine, the bag needs to serve its purpose and look good while doing it. Here we've found two that do both. Plus, a hyper-concentrated detergent that's tough on post-soccer practice stains, and a warming lunch container to make going back to the office a little easier.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Mashed

You Can Get 15% Off Your Next Subway Footlong. Here's How

As we increasingly incorporate computers and phones in our daily lives, businesses are following suit, pivoting customer service into the digital space. When the first version of Subway opened in 1965 according to their website, technology was obviously in a different place. If you wanted a sandwich, you walked into the restaurant and ordered it. Currently, a Subway sandwich can be ordered for delivery or pickup on their website or mobile app. Times have indeed changed.
Home & Gardenlaguestlist.com

Reasons Why You Should Not DIY Your Roof Repairs Or Projects

It is good to be handy with basic household repairs, but take a back seat when you need roof repairs. Changing switch covers, hanging new doors, repainting the rails, changing the bulb are projects you can do with simple know-how and the required tools. However, it is not the same if you want to repair or change your roof. You will need the services of experts because the work goes beyond what an amateur can do. The process mostly requires skill, and experience in handling the different tools. This makes attempting to DIY potentially harmful. There have been cases where some homeowners decide to fix the roof themselves, which was disastrous. The temptation may come for you to save some bucks and DIY, but it is advisable to prioritize safety. You will understand more reasons you should not DIY your roof repairs or projects as you read on.
LifestyleTheme Park Insider

Looking to Save Money on Disneyland Tickets? Here's How

August 18, 2021, 10:12 PM · Today's news that Disneyland (and Walt Disney World) will eliminate their free Fastpass service in favor of paid alternatives might lead fans to wonder how they can save money on a Disney trip. If you live in California, now may be the best time...
Lifestyleamericastestkitchen.com

What's the Best Way to Clean Your Air Fryer?

And other commonly asked air fryer cleaning questions. I recently air-fried dozens of batches of french fries and chicken Parmesan. No, I wasn’t throwing an air-fryer party—I was reviewing several air-fryer models to see which one performed the best and was the easiest to use. By the end of testing I had found a new winner, and I had also cleaned each air fryer at least five times.
ShoppingNews Channel 25

The best deals you’ll find at Joann’s upcoming Labor Day sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re into crafts or are looking ahead to decorating for...
Real Estatedailynewsen.com

Calculate how much money you can save if you change your bank mortgage

Housing loans that now give Spanish banks are the cheapest in the history of our country: its average interest around 1.50%, according to the Bank of Spain. However, those who financed their property a few years ago did not have this luck, because the entities applied some types substantially higher than now (above 2% or 3%). Now, these clients do not have to be resigned to pay more, since they have the option to subrogate their mortgage (transfer it to another bank) to lower their interest and to reduce their fees.
Personal Financeyr.media

What’s the Deal With Buy Now, Pay Later?

As the school year draws near, college students across the country are buying furniture, clothes, decorations, books and anything else they may need. But all these purchases add up. And as the pandemic sets many young people back financially, we’re figuring out how to spend our money efficiently without breaking the bank.
Personal Financemarthastewart.com

Try the 52-Week Money Challenge and See How It Can Help Amplify Your Savings

Whether you're saving money for a cash cushion, emergency savings, or a long-term goal like buying your own home, it all requires financial planning. But when we adhere to a strict budget, the thought of putting money aside may seem implausible. "Having money in a savings account can provide a certain amount of financial security," says Jill Gonzalez, analyst at WalletHub. "When you have money saved, your life can become easier, because you'll be able to maintain your lifestyle even in the event of an emergency or in the case of an unexpected large expense."
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

10 Fun Amazon Buys Under $20 To Brighten Your Day

If you’ve been feeling like you’re going through a particularly rough time lately, you’re not alone. Bad days happen to the best of us, and you can’t always control the circumstances surrounding them. Whether it’s stress from work, school or perhaps all of the major changes the country is collectively experiencing, sometimes it can be easier to focus on the small details that are within our control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy