Manchester football announces coaching additions

By Dillon Bender
Trumann Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith football camp underway, the Spartan football program is hard at work preparing for the upcoming fall season. A new year brings some new faces to the Manchester University football staff. Head Coach Nate Jensen, who is in his sixth year leading the Black and Gold, has announced the additions of assistant coaches Adam Wattenbarger, Andrew Young, Alex Bellfy and Tony Rouse.

