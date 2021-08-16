Manchester football announces coaching additions

Valparaiso adds to coaching staff: Alex Bayer, Max James, Alex Land and Yoni Offit have joined head coach Landon Fox’s staff at Valparaiso. In addition, RJ Ghilarducci has been promoted to a full-time role as defensive line coach. Bayer, who was a member of the St. Louis Rams active roster from May 2014 to August 2015 and the San Diego Chargers practice squad from September 2015 to January 2016, will serve as the program’s tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. James was named running backs coach after spending time on staff at the the University of Tennessee from 2019-2021 as a graduate assistant who worked with quarterbacks and wide receivers. Land will instruct Valpo’s defensive tackles after previously serving as the offensive quality control coach at UC Davis. Offit joins Fox’s staff to handle defensive quality control after graduating from Syracuse with a degree in sports management in 2021.