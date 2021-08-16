Oakland man facing manslaughter charge after fatal beating of stepfather
An Oakland man turned himself in Saturday after reportedly beating his 81-year-old stepfather to death during a drunken rage at an adult assisted living facility near Oakland. Anthony Catrell Wadley-Wright, 59, turned himself in and told Sutherlin police that he had struck his stepfather after the two got into a disagreement about the health of Wadley-Wright's mother, according to a court document.www.nrtoday.com
