Oregon's mortgage foreclosure moratorium extended through December

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, OR (KPTV) - The mortgage foreclosure moratorium issued during the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended until the end of this year, Governor Kate Brown announced Monday. The moratorium, which now expires on Dec. 31, allows Oregonians to stay in their homes if they have lost income or have not been able to pay their mortgage during the pandemic, according to the governor's office. The moratorium was previously extended until Sept. 30.

