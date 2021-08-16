India's Virat Kohli says on-field 'tension' motivated his side to beat England in Lord's Test
India captain Virat Kohli says on-field "tension" surrounding Jasprit Bumrah served to fire his side up as they completed a crushing 151-run victory over England at Lord's. Bumrah was involved in barbed exchanges with England fielders while batting on the final morning as he shared an unbroken 89-run partnership with Mohammed Shami to lay the foundations for India's success.www.skysports.com
