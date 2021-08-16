India's Virat Kohli says on-field 'tension' motivated his side to beat England in Lord's Test

England were condemned to a demoralising Lord’s defeat as India roared to victory on a gripping final day at the second LV= Insurance Test.The hosts were reduced to clinging for dear life in their second innings, unable to survive for 60 overs after surrendering an advantage they had spent three days painstakingly carving out.In the end they were rounded up for 120 with 8.1 overs left on the fifth evening, Mohammed Siraj bowling James Anderson to seal an unforgettable 151-run victory at the home of cricket.The match will go down as one of the most compelling see-saw contests the famous...