India's Virat Kohli says on-field 'tension' motivated his side to beat England in Lord's Test

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia captain Virat Kohli says on-field "tension" surrounding Jasprit Bumrah served to fire his side up as they completed a crushing 151-run victory over England at Lord's. Bumrah was involved in barbed exchanges with England fielders while batting on the final morning as he shared an unbroken 89-run partnership with Mohammed Shami to lay the foundations for India's success.

