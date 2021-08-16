Cancel
Argyle, TX

Volleyball roundup: Argyle wins Wimberley Tournament, Denton's Headrick earns 100th victory

Argyle’s volleyball team poses for a photo after winning the Wimberley tournament last weekend. Courtesy photo/Taryn Hill

Argyle never dropped a set over the weekend as the Lady Eagles rolled to a win in the Wimberley Tournament.

Senior libero Jada Price was named MVP while Jessie Moore, Sydney Payne, Katherine Holtman and Camryn Heiser earned all-tournament selections.

The Lady Eagles swept Prince of Peace to win the tournament title after sweeping Peaster, Alexander and Johnson City to reach the championship match.

Argyle has now won four straight games and is 7-1 overall on the season. The Lady Eagles will be back in action on Tuesday night on the road against Frisco Lebanon Trail.

Denton takes 2nd at Ryan tourney as Headrick earns 100th win

The Denton Lady Broncos finished as the runner-up at the Ryan Tournament, beating Frisco Centennial and Saginaw Chisholm Trail on Saturday before falling to Prestonwood in the championship match.

Denton swept Centennial and Chisholm Trail, picking up Cassie Headrick’s 100th win as the Lady Broncos’ coach in the process.

Lauren Perry and Tessa Gerwig were named to the all-tournament team. Perry led the team with 29 kills while making 28 digs, while Gerwig put down 23 kills and blocked three shots.

Denton improved to 9-2 on the season and will play in Aubrey on Tuesday night.

Krum wins silver bracket at Bev Ball Classic

Krum went 4-2 over the weekend at the Bev Ball Classic in Abilene, winning the silver bracket against Lubbock Coronado 25-18, 25-15.

The Lady Cats opened pool play against defending state champion Bushland, falling 25-20, 20-25, 23-25. Krum then won all three of its matches on Saturday, knocking off Hawley and Sweetwater in straight sets to advance to the championship of the silver bracket.

Krum will take on Lake Dallas on the road on Tuesday night.

