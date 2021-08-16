High school football 2021 preseason Top of the Crop

Watch List: Perry, Riverside, VASJ, Mayfield, North. Crop comments: Kirtland deserves credit locally for what it has done in recent years — no matter what division the Hornets are in. Kirtland comes into this season with the fourth-longest winning streak in America (41 games) and has looked strong in scrimmages against Division I Strongsville, Division II North and Division III Poland. Kirtland gets the nod at No. 1 to start this year. … Going on eye-test of the preseason, as well as returners from last year’s state teams, reigning Division III state champ Chardon gets the call at No. 2 over Division I state final four Mentor. The Hilltoppers graduated a lot, but they’ve looked big, physical and tough in the preseason. … Mentor’s first three games — Canton McKinley, St. Ignatius, St. Edward — are tougher than anyone else’s in Ohio. … Benedictine isn’t as big up front as it was last year, but the Bengals have big playmakers who will carry them . … Kenston opens at No. 5 with a ton of experience and motivation after a subpar 2020. … Euclid has a brutal schedule this year, but Claishon Ivory & Co. have big goals as usual. The Panthers open at No. 6. … South is ascending in the Western Reserve Conference. The Rebels have experience at QB (Colin Quinlan) and speed to burn with Tyrone Singleton and Ira Sampson. … No. 8 West Geauga has a lot back, too, and is going to vie for a CVC Chagrin title behind QB Danny Stewart and a physical offensive line. … No. 9 NDCL is impressive, especially on defense. It’s going to be hard to throw on the defensive backfield the Lions return. … Lake graduated a ton, but the Cougars take the No. 10 spot with the high upside of their young players.