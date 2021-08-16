State Investigation Says Fired Vax Chief Bought Infamous Muzzle Herself

You remember Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state's top vaccine official who was fired in July as the Tennessee Department of Health faced pressure from state Republicans over its outreach to teens. Immediately following her ouster, she went on a media blitz accusing the governor and state health officials of tossing her overboard to calm the political storm. One of the stranger details of the whole affair was her claim that someone had sent her a dog muzzle in the mail, purchased from Amazon but with no letter or information identifying the sender. The muzzle was real; she even shared pictures of it with reporters. But now, a state agency says it was what you might call a false flag.