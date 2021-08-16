Which 'Suicide Squad' Character Combo Are You?

If you’re not ready for spoilers then you might want to stop reading, but if you’ve seen The Suicide Squad already then read on and see if you agree with our assessment. To start with, it wasn’t too bad really, but it was one giant fakeout to be honest since casting so many well-known stars to the roster wasn’t exactly a masterful stroke by James Gunn, but was definitely a strange and kind of amusing one since it put a new spin on this idea that the first movie can’t really match. I won’t even say ‘no offense’ since within the first twenty minutes of this movie things hit such a crazy pace that one might have thought they’d come in at the very last part of it only to realize that this was the beginning and things were only bound to get even more nuts. First off, the selection of the squad was downright crazy since the initial group that went charging in makes it clear that Amanda Waller and her crew are slipping when it comes to who they choose for a mission and why.