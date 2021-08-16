Cancel
Lanquidity

By Morgan Enos
jazztimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know Sun Ra appeared on Saturday Night Live? It’s true. On May 20, 1978, comedy lifer Buck Henry introduced Ra and his “jazz-from-another-planet Arkestra” at 30 Rock. What transpired then—in zonked performances of “Space Is the Place” and “Space Loneliness”—was a brief glitch in the mainframe where magic shone through.

jazztimes.com

Musicjazztimes.com

Highest Trane: John Coltrane’s World-Building Ascension

Conventional wisdom—and many people’s understanding of jazz history—asserts that John Coltrane’s A Love Supreme is the saxophonist’s masterpiece. Recorded in a single session with his indomitable Quartet on December 9, 1964, it almost makes sense as a variety of Christmas disc, an offering from the mind and soul of the true artist to a power beyond. It’s numinous but not preachy, and simultaneously as secular as cutting through an alley to get to the bar faster.
Musicwsau.com

Slick Pop Music & That’s Alright

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. There were few more successful bands in the early 70’s than Three Dog Night. The LA based band had 21 Top 40 hits from 1969 to 1975 with three hitting #1. 1971 was a big year for the...
New York City, NYjazztimes.com

Strata-East to Celebrate 50 Years at Birdland

Strata-East Records, the legendary independent jazz label that released albums by Gil Scott-Heron, Pharoah Sanders, Clifford Jordan, Shirley Scott, Max Roach’s M’Boom, Jayne Cortez, the Heath Brothers, and many more, was founded by Stanley Cowell and Charles Tolliver in 1971. To mark its 50th anniversary, trumpeter Tolliver will lead an ensemble of Strata-East All Stars at Birdland in New York City over five nights, from August 31 to September 4. The final evening will be broadcast via livestream.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Lillian and the Muses, 'Lillian and the Muses'

In a 2017 Washington Post book review of Elif Batuman's The Idiot, critic Elaine Margolin expressed concern about "a growing and upsetting trend among so many young people who seem to have given up on the possibility of love and jubilation and euphoria before they have even tasted it." Channeling but also challenging Margolin's sentiment, Lillian and the Muses' new self-titled EP serves up four sweetly sung melodies about love's sundry contradictions, bitter heartbreak and spicy romance, sprinkled with a pinch of salt.
Musicjazztimes.com

Samara Joy: Samara Joy (Whirlwind)

Some artists attempt to obfuscate their influences, or pretend they exist in a vacuum. Not Samara Joy. The 21-year-old jazz singer freely admits she’s the product of a particular dyad: Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. “This music is my foundation for sure,” she told GRAMMY.com in 2021. “When I want to learn a song and learn how to tell a story, they’re who I go to for perspective.”
Musicjazztimes.com

Alice Coltrane: Kirtan: Turiya Sings (Impulse!)

In the years after her husband John’s 1967 death, Alice Coltrane, newly widowed with four children as she entered her thirties, suffered through a harrowing period of severe weight loss, hallucinations, and self-inflicted wounds that included burns where blackened skin fell off her hands. In her 1977 memoir Monument Eternal, Coltrane refers to this ordeal as tapas, a crucial time of trial, tribulation, and transition designed to cleanse and enhance her spirit. Emerging from it, she embraced the Hindu philosophy of Advaita Vedanta, moved herself and her family to California, and founded the Vedantic Center in 1972. Nearly a decade later, having received revelations to abandon the secular life and become a teacher in the Hindu tradition, she fully focused her music on her spiritual journey, making it available exclusively to her students via cassettes sold at the ashram she had built in 1983. The first of these, Turiya Sings, has Coltrane sing-chanting devotional songs in Sanskrit amid her Wurlitzer organ, synthesizer, strings, and sound effects. It is the most peaceful, soothing album of her career.
Entertainmentjazztimes.com

JT Notes: Changes in the Pages

You may notice a few changes in this issue of JazzTimes. Our design team has been hard at work again, coming up with a revised look for our department pages. The alterations are probably most obvious in the Reviews section, which is now rooted in a six-column grid format that goes at least a little way toward remedying a longstanding problem around these parts: too many albums to review and not enough space.
New York City, NYNYS Music

NYC Singer-Songwriter Swagata Biswas Releases Music Video For “Waves”

Swagata Biswas, a rising singer-songwriter born and raised in New York City, has just premiered the music video for her sophomore single “Waves”. Biswas brings an indie soul sound to the NY music scene, with a nostalgic, 90s-style twinge. She has peformed at venues like Rockwood Music Hall, City Hall, and Pianos NYC and cites inspiration from artists like Amy Winehouse and Norah Jones.
Musicjazztimes.com

The Mark Masters Ensemble: Masters & Baron Meet Blanton & Webster (Capri)

Nowadays global jazz culture is obsessed with original composition. Mark Masters bucks this trend. He’s a skilled arranger but also a curator, always searching out repertoire that stimulates his creativity. He has made albums devoted to Charles Mingus, Gerry Mulligan, Dewey Redman, and Alex Wilder. He has even covered Steely Dan. But “covered” is the wrong word. Masters recomposes his chosen material in ways that open fresh insights into both the mind of the original composer and the mind of Mark Masters.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Deaths of Older Rock Legends Continue to Shake Us

As classic rock icons pass well into middle age, are their late ’60s the new 27?. Rock ‘n’ roll laughs at death. Rock ‘n’ roll likes waving the skull and crossbones flag. Rock ‘n’ roll runs with the devil and shoots death the middle finger. And yet, of late, the...
MusicInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Singer Judy Collins recalls Leonard Cohen, and talks new podcast, album and tour

Judy Collins says she is more than happy to give credit where it is due: Her new podcast, “Since You’ve Asked,” was her manager’s idea. “I’m so happy to be able to say that,” the singer says by phone from her home in New York City recently. “My manager is so smart. She said, ‘I’d like you to do some podcasts,’ and I said, ‘Great!’”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Listen To Bastille’s Anthemic New Song, ‘Thelma & Louise’

No movie captures the essence of taking off in the pursuit of freedom better than modern feminist classic Thelma + Louise. A huge fan of film, Bastille songwriter and frontman Dan Smith has brought their 1966 Ford Thunderbird and the escapist liberation of this iconic film into the universe of Bastille’s forthcoming new album.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
MusicPopculture

Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Taylor Swift Already MARRIED? Singer Reportedly Elopes With Joe Alwyn Secretly

Swifties have surely been waiting for the time Swift and Alwyn finally get married. However, a new report claimed that the couple actually tied knots secretly already. According to Heat, the "Look What You Make Me Do" singer had been wanting to marry Alwyn as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 reportedly affected the plans.

