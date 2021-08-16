Cancel
Pets

Shelter pet of the week: Meet Sadie

By Submitted
Willits News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSadie is VERY social with people and other dogs. She’s clever, playful, and outgoing. As part of the Herding Breed family, she is no couch potato! Sadie will need an active guardian to keep her busy physically and mentally. At 4 months old, Sadie is a great age to begin basic training, along with fun activities like canine sports and agility. Herding dogs are very smart, and love to interact with their guardians. Sadie weighs 23 pounds.

