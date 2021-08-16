Jazz Foundation’s “Spotlight Jazz” Event Streams for One Day Only

Newport Jazz Festival 2021 Highlights Day One and Two. This slideshow requires JavaScript. The 2021 Newport Jazz Festival was like no other. Due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance was limited to 6000 patrons and half of the stages were eliminated. The Harbor Stage became a food truck/eating area and the Storyville indoor stage was eliminated altogether. No matter, the lineup of the 2021 Newport Jazz Festival was one of the best in years. The list of performers included something for everyone. The cast consisted of legends, their modern contemporaries, and newcomers to the scene who have the potential to become legends. Artists such as Robert Glasper, Arturo O’Farrill, Christian McBride, Cory Wong, Chris Potter, Kenny Garrett, Ledisi, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah and others performed outstanding sets.