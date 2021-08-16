Jazz Foundation’s “Spotlight Jazz” Event Streams for One Day Only
On June 27 at the new City Winery on the Hudson River in Manhattan—just above Little Island, billionaire Barry Diller’s whimsical recent addition to the New York riverscape—the Jazz Foundation of America (JFA) held its first live in-person event in 16 months: “Spotlight Jazz,” a benefit concert for the JFA’s COVID-19 Musicians’ Emergency Fund. The audience was limited in adherence to strict COVID protocols, but the crowd’s enthusiasm and excitement at being in a real venue watching live music again more than made up for the smaller numbers. (I can attest to that personally as I was there; it was also my first time at a live in-person music event in 16 months.)jazztimes.com
