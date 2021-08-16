Cancel
The Judds And More Announced For Country Music Hall Of Fame 2021

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1037fm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Country Music Association announced through a virtual Livestream hosted by Reba, that the 2021 inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame are Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, Pete Drake, and The Judds. Wynonna Judd said, “This moment takes me back to 1983 when Mom and I first started. We...

