Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | August 16

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation. Someone impersonating Norton Antivirus has been sending fake renewal receipts to Wyoming citizens.This email begins with the line, “Dear Member,” which is never a good sign. The scammer continues by stating that your renewal of Norton’s antivirus software has been processed and the total is $274.15. The scammer is hoping that by impersonating Norton, an antivirus company, people won’t double-check to make sure the email is legitimate. Verifying this email is as simple as looking at who sent the email and seeing it is from emmaemily52728@gmail.com, not Norton.com.