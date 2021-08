Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in US declined by 29,000. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.30. There were 348,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending August 14, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 377,000 (revised from 375,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 363,000.