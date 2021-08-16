The Canadian dollar is trading slightly lower in the USD/CAD 1.254 area

Jackson Hole Symposium – 26/08 – unlike last year’s affair which was held virtually, this year’s event will be a limited in person program. A year ago, the theme was “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy” with Fed chair Jay Powell outlining the Federal Reserve’s new policy of average inflation targeting or AIT. This policy has been very apparent in the past few months in that the central bank is prepared to tolerate prices rising above 2% for extended periods of time in order to compensate for other periods of time when inflation is running below target. With core PCE rising from levels of 1.5% at the end of last year to current levels of 3.5% already, and little sign that the Federal Reserve is in any mood to slow down its current bond buying program significantly, it’s quite clear where Fed policymakers priorities lie right now, and it’s not in controlling inflation. This week’s symposium could offer guidelines in how the Fed is looking at how to start tapering its bond buying program as we head into the autumn, but it’s important to understand that the discussion won’t be in terms of stopping it, just slowing it down. With talk that some Fed officials are looking to end asset purchases by the middle of next year, the composition of any reduction could also be important. Of course, there is a caveat to all of this. If the slide in equity markets continues, and China continues to undermine confidence in its own recovery story, the Fed may well not taper this year after all.