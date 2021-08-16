Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

The Canadian dollar is trading slightly lower in the USD/CAD 1.254 area

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFailure to take out support levels in both EUR/USD and EUR/GBP triggered return action higher in thin Summer trading conditions. EUR/USD 1.1704/1.1695 support is the current stop to the August dollar rally after last Wednesday’s CPI print -" high, but in line with expectations -" couldn’t give the extra push in the back. Sterling at EUR/GBP 0.8470 no longer benefited from the Bank of England’s momentum early August when it delivered a fresh and more hawkish forward guidance. The currency pairs respectively closed at EUR/USD 1.1797 and at EUR/GBP 0.8504. Similar dynamics as in USD were at play in US yields. The August leap higher stranded on Wednesday followed by a rather steep drop on Friday as investors digested last week’s supply operation well. An unexpectedly weak University of Michigan consumer confidence (lowest since December 2011) added to the mood and moves in USD and US yields. Details showed that consumers are becoming more reluctant to spend as higher prices bite. US yields declined by 1.5 bps (2-yr) to 8.2 bps (10-yr) in a daily perspective. The German yield curve flattened slightly with daily changes ranging from +0.8 bps (2-yr) to -1.5 bps (30-yr).

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Canadian#Gdp#Cad#The Bank Of England#Eur Gbp 0 8504#University Of Michigan#German#Asian#Usd Jpy#Taliban#Afghan#Chinese#Pboc#European#Focm#Norges Bank#Japanese#Liberals#The House Of Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Canada
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven and WTI’s collapse sink the loonie

USD/CAD rises to eight-month high as global slowdown feared. WTI falls 8.8% on the week, 17.2% from July 5 top at $74.68. Federal Reserve may signal a taper at the Jackson Hole conference. FXStreet forecast Poll predicts a long-term decline in the USD/CAD. The USD/CAD jumped to an eight-month high...
MarketsDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Collapses to Fresh Yearly Low

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels. Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart. AUD/USD collapses through key trend support – risk for further losses. Aussie support 7122, 7016-52 (key) - resistance 7281, bearish invalidation at 7328. The Australian Dollar plummeted more than 3% against the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The Week Ahead - Jackson Hole Symposium, US PCE, US Q2 GDP, Bridgepoint, Best Buy - 23rd August 2021

Jackson Hole Symposium – 26/08 – unlike last year’s affair which was held virtually, this year’s event will be a limited in person program. A year ago, the theme was “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy” with Fed chair Jay Powell outlining the Federal Reserve’s new policy of average inflation targeting or AIT. This policy has been very apparent in the past few months in that the central bank is prepared to tolerate prices rising above 2% for extended periods of time in order to compensate for other periods of time when inflation is running below target. With core PCE rising from levels of 1.5% at the end of last year to current levels of 3.5% already, and little sign that the Federal Reserve is in any mood to slow down its current bond buying program significantly, it’s quite clear where Fed policymakers priorities lie right now, and it’s not in controlling inflation. This week’s symposium could offer guidelines in how the Fed is looking at how to start tapering its bond buying program as we head into the autumn, but it’s important to understand that the discussion won’t be in terms of stopping it, just slowing it down. With talk that some Fed officials are looking to end asset purchases by the middle of next year, the composition of any reduction could also be important. Of course, there is a caveat to all of this. If the slide in equity markets continues, and China continues to undermine confidence in its own recovery story, the Fed may well not taper this year after all.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro "in the Grip of a Strong Technical Downtrend" against the U.S. Dollar say Analysts

- Recovery requires German-U.S. yield spread to close again. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1590-1.1614. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate's dip below 1.17 marks a significant milestone in the U.S. Dollar's current onslaught and we hear from analysts that the trend is unlikely to be broken in the near-term, based on the relevant technical chart setups and fundamental drivers at play.
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats modestly from multi-month highs, stays in green near 1.2900

USD/CAD reached its highest level since January at 1.2949 on Friday. Crude oil prices trade in the negative territory. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains above 93.60. The USD/CAD pair extended its rally and touched its strongest level since January at 1.2949 during the European trading hours. In the early American session, the pair retreated modestly and was last seen rising 0.48% on a daily basis at 1.2891.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD forecast revised lower to 0.70 in 3M – Rabobank

According to analysts from Rabobank revised their AUD/USD forecast to the downside in mid-July but, based on recent Covid related news, they are taking them down again. They even see AUD/NZD moving further to the downside. Key Quotes:. “No one is enjoying the debate between Australian state and territory leaders...
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settled Slightly Higher

Gold futures edged up marginally on Friday even as the dollar continued to find some support amid Fed taper talks. Surging coronavirus cases, and geopolitical concerns following the developments in Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken control, prompted investors to lean towards the safe-haven commodity. The dollar index, which rose...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: US dollar remains the king of the safety-trade

FOMC minutes point to taper momentum at the July meeting. Markets await possible clarification in Fed policy from this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Modest safety trade raises USD/JPY despite falling Treasury yields. Global risk-aversion moving currency markets to the US dollar. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees USD/JPY gains out to one...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Positive EZ macro backdrop should limit euro downside – MUFG

The EUR/USD is trading modestly higher on Friday, but remains under pressure- Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out PMIs next week will provide an update on Euro-zone macro conditions. Key Quotes:. “The short-term positives for the US dollar are compelling when risk is deteriorating and with global growth concerns escalating,...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF reverses a modest intraday dip, flat-lined below 0.9200 mark

USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying on Friday amid a broad-based USD strength. Expectations that the Fed will begin tapering soon extended support to the USD. The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and capped gains for the pair. The USD/CHF pair bounced around 30 pips from daily swing lows and climbed...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Seeking safety in tech stocks and the dollar, WFH till January, Oil struggles over demand and more

As Wall Street eagerly awaits Fed Chair Powell’s moment at Jackson Hole, most of the downbeat delta variant driven headlines suggest he may wish to tap the breaks before joining the hawkish members in starting the tapering of its asset purchases. Investors are ramping up protection in Treasuries and in technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield continues to hover around 1.25%, while the dollar holds onto this week’s gains against the euro.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates weekly losses, holds above 0.6800 for now

NZD/USD remains on track to post large weekly losses. NZD continues to have a difficult time finding demand. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.60 on Friday. The NZD/USD pair extended its slide during the Asian trading hours and touched its weakest level since November at 0.6805....
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD extends correction, trades below 1.2850

USD/CAD reversed its direction and started to decline during American session. WTI is down more than 2% on the day, limiting USD/CAD's downside. US Dollar Index looks to snap four-day winning streak. After rising to its strongest level since December at 1.2949, the USD/CAD pair reversed its direction during the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY recovers modestly, trades above 109.80 on improving mood

USD/JPY is edging slightly higher in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes are trading in the positive territory. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is posting modest daily gains. The USD/JPY pair dropped toward 109.50 area earlier in the day but reversed its direction in the second half of the...
Retailgoldprice.org

Gold Price Recap: August 16 - August 20

Happy Friday, traders. Welcome to our weekly market wrap, where we take a look back at these last five trading days with a focus on the market news, economic data and headlines that had the most impact on gold prices—and may continue to into the future—as well as the charts for silver, the US Dollar and other key correlated assets.
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Rebound After Delta, Fed Jolt

European and US stocks rebounded on Friday after fears over the fast-spreading Delta variant, the Federal Reserve's taper plans and China's regulatory crackdown took the wind out of the sails of the global recovery rally this week. Asian markets continued to fall, however, with HK's main index down 5.8 percent...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slumps to 6-month low as risk aversion climbs

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 1.2% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since Feb. 5 at 1.2832 * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% lower * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell on Thursday for a fourth day against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as investors worried that global economic growth could slow and that the Federal Reserve was prepared to reduce stimulus. Stocks globally stumbled, bond yields fell and the safe-haven U.S. dollar notched a nine-month peak. Oil , one of Canada's major exports, dropped to its lowest since May, settling 2.7% lower at $63.69 a barrel. "A perfect little risk-off storm" has weighed on the loonie, Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada, said in a note. "We think a new uptrend has firmly begun for USD-CAD and we therefore expect buyers (of U.S. dollars) on the dips." Investors worry that circulation of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could slow global economic recovery. In addition, the release on Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year." The Canadian dollar was trading 1.2% lower at 1.2820 to the greenback, or 78.00 U.S. cents, giving up all of this year's gains and extending a string of declines since the start of the week. It touched its weakest intraday level since Feb. 5 at 1.2832. Still, Canadian data for July showed home prices climbing at a record annual pace and the reopening of the economy giving payroll jobs a boost. Canada's retail sales report for June is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the strength of domestic activity. Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 2.8 basis points to 1.127%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Peter Cooney)

Comments / 0

Community Policy