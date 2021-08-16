Cancel
Liberty, KY

Jolie May, Kate Bruner combine for 7 goals in Lady Jumpers' win

By Steve Cornelius Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIBERTY – The Somerset High School girls soccer team upped their record to a perfect 2-0 with a 11-1 district win over Casey County High School on Thursday. Juniors Jolie May and Kate Bruner combined for seven goals in the Lady Jumpers’ lopsided win. May scored four goals for the ‘haul’, while Kate Bruner recorded a ‘hat trick’ with three goals scored. Both May and Kate Bruner recorded one assist apiece – to each other – in the match.

