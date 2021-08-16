Car crash in Clay County kills two after driver dies overnight in hospital

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people died as the result of a Monday afternoon two car collision near White Rock Road and State Road 59 on the Southside of Brazil. According to Chief Deputy Josh Clarke of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck driven by Randy Romans, 60, Brazil, Ind., and a car driven by Richard Adams, 93, Brazil, collided at approximately 3 p.m. Romans was uninjured, but Adams’ wife Shirley, 88, Brazil, died on the scene and Adams was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died from his injuries early Tuesday morning, Clarke said.