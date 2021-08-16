Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Toddler killed by accidental gunfire

By Larissa Donovan
bemidjinow.com
 5 days ago

A toddler was killed in an accidental shooting early Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department responded to the Bena home just before 4 a.m. and found that a five-year-old boy accidentally shot a three-year-old girl. Despite efforts to save her life, she was...

bemidjinow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Toddler#Central Minnesota#The Deer River Hospital#Paul Bunyan Broadcasting#Bemidji State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship Advice850wftl.com

Bartender found dead after spending evening with married coworker

Officials in Minnesota are reporting that the remains of a missing bartender have been found after she spent an evening with a married coworker. The remains of 32- year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven were discovered buried in a yard of one of her coworkers last week, several days after she was reported missing on August 5th.
washingtonnewsday.com

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth.

After 8 years, a ‘dead’ teen returns home, claiming rebirth. In a strange scenario, an Indian 8-year-old boy claims to be the reincarnation of a 13-year-old boy who drowned in a canal eight years ago. The boy, who arrived at the house of the deceased teenager on Thursday in Nagla...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Hundreds gather for wake of NYC murder victim as her family seeks justice

Hundreds of mourners packed a Brooklyn funeral home Wednesday night for the wake of a woman who was ambushed on a city sidewalk earlier this month. The somber gathering at Frank R. Bell Funeral Home in memory of Delia Johnson, 42, came as her family members are still seeking justice from the brazen Aug. 4 shooting that left their loved one dead.
CBS DFW

Young Arlington Woman Charged With Manslaughter In Accidental Shooting That Killed Her Mother

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested and charged 19-year-old Lauran McCutcheon with one count of manslaughter in connection to the August 10 shooting death of her mother, 38-year-old Zoneta Little. It happened around 7:30 that night an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cottoncreek Drive. McCutcheon turned herself in at the Arlington City Jail on Monday, August 16. Lauran McCutcheon (credit: Arlington PD) She has since been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail where she is being held on a $5,000 bond. Police said shortly before the shooting, McCutcheon and Bobby Davis, 23, were involved in a domestic dispute. Their encounter escalated and there was eventually a physical struggle over a gun that was inside Davis’ vehicle. Detectives believe as they fought over the weapon, it discharged, striking Little who was standing nearby. Arlington Police said through the course of their investigation, detectives learned the gun used in the shooting was reported stolen. Because the weapon was in his vehicle at the time of the shooting, the department will charge Davis with one count of possession of a stolen firearm.  
Audacy

Mom shot and killed by toddler on Zoom call in front of horrified co-workers

During a Zoom meeting Wednesday, a participant heard a loud noise and saw their coworker, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, fall backwards. Lynn’s coworker called 911, and when police arrived at her apartment on Spanish Trace Drive in Altamonte Springs, Fla., they discovered she was dead. Lynn’s toddler had shot her in the head with a loaded handgun, according to Click Orlando.
news4sanantonio.com

2-year-old accidentally shot and killed father, according to grandmother

GASTONIA, N.C. (WCTI) — A 2-year-old boy shot and killed his dad accidentally Sunday night in Gastonia, N.C. according to the child’s grandmother. Police were called a little after 8:45 p.m. to a shooting at a home on West Fifth Avenue. At the home, police said they found 29-year-old Markovia...
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

NYC toddler killed by family Rottweiler

A 19-month-old boy was mauled to death by his family’s Rottweiler at their Flatbush home. The savage attack happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the East 17 Street home while the toddler was being watched by his older siblings, according to the NYPD. Responding cops found the baby “bleeding heavily”...
Sumner County, KSKWCH.com

12-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s is investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl dead in Caldwell. On Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11:06 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1500 Block of South Blackstone for the shooting. While responding, they were told a 12-year-old accidentally shot her 12-year-old sister in the face. The victim was not responsive and CPR was started.
Accidentssvinews.com

Toddler killed after being hit by truck

EVANSTON (WNE) — The world can shatter in an instant. The Evanston community was reminded of that this week when 2-year-old Niko Ringer was tragically killed after he darted into the street in front of a truck driven by an unidentified 19-year-old male at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Richmond, CAMercury News

Explosion of gunfire in Richmond injures toddler

A shooting in Richmond on Thursday grazed and wounded a toddler, police said, and they are seeking tips as they look for those responsible. The 14-month-old suffered a wound to the abdomen but was in stable condition at a hospital Friday, according to Richmond police spokesman Lt. Matt Stonebraker. Officers...
Becker County, MNbemidjinow.com

Suspect vehicle sought in Becker County hit-and-run

Two pedestrians were airlifted to a Fargo hospital after being struck while working on a vehicle last Thursday. According to a release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the two men, 31-year-old Clifford Warren of Ogema and 56-year-old Duane Warren of White Earth, were working on a stalled vehicle when they were struck by a vehicle who then fled the scene.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Baby found dead after parents left her with a relative to get a break

An 11-month -old baby has been found dead after her parents left her with a “relative” so that they “could get a break. ”. The incident occurred last week in Indiana. Authorities say the child’s parents Kenneth Lain and Tiffany Coburn dropped the child off with 37-year-old Justin Miller on Friday but then contacted them on Sunday when Miller failed to return the girl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy