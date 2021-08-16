Watch: Fish Mysteriously Plummets from Sky and Crashes onto Parked Car

Authorities in Australia are on the hunt for a misguided teenager who made an adorable quokka smoke an e-cigarette and then foolishly posted footage of the cruel scene online. According to a local media report, the outrageous incident is believed to have occurred on Rottnest Island, which is a protective nature reserve that serves as the home to a colony of the diminutive creatures that look like a cartoon come to life. The location is a popular destination due to the delightful wallabies which have grown so accustomed to people that they now seek out attention from visitors rather than run away in fear. While the vast majority of tourists at Rottnest Island are respectful of the quokka, an occasional bad apple slips through the cracks as appears to be the case in this instance.