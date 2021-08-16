Cancel
Watch: Fish Mysteriously Plummets from Sky and Crashes onto Parked Car

An odd video from Virginia shows the moment when a sizeable fish mysteriously falls from the sky and crashes onto the roof of a parked car. The incident reportedly occurred late last month in the city of Virginia Beach and was captured by a home security camera. In the video, a seemingly serene residential street is suddenly the site of some high strangeness as a fish inexplicably plummets from the sky, hits the roof of a car with a loud thud, and then bounces onto a lawn. Shortly thereafter, a bewildered woman from across the street walks over to the yard, glances down at the out-of-place animal, then looks to the sky in wonder. According to the homeowner, "the neighbors said it sounded like a gunshot and they came over to investigate and saw the fish."

