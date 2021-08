The Philadelphia Phillies are the hottest thing in town at the moment. Yes, that includes the weather. The Phils are 8-1 in their last 9 games, and just finished off a series sweep of the hated New York Mets. They also find themselves at the top of the NL East for the first time since May 8th. Citizens Bank Park is electric, the team is showing emotion, and the city of Philadelphia is once again behind this team. It’s easy to be reminded of the glory years of 2007-2011 when watching this Phillies team, for the past week and a half. Something this city has been begging for for nearly a decade.