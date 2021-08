McLean, VA — Orders for manufacturing technology totaled $490.3 million in June 2021, according to the latest U.S. Manufacturing Technology Orders report published by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology. This is a 9 percent increase over May 2021 and a 42 percent increase over June 2020. For the first half of 2021, orders totaled $2.51 billion, a 49 percent increase over the first half of 2020 and the largest half-year period since 2018.