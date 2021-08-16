DD2 holding auditions for fine arts program
Dorchester District 2 has opened registration and is holding auditions for its Gifted and Talented Education with Artistic Youth (GATEWAY) program. The fine arts program allows students in grades 3-8 the opportunity to work with professional artists and district fine arts teachers in creative writing, dance, theater, visual art, vocal and instrumental music, according to a DD2 press release. GATEWAY includes multiple Super Saturday evenings and a summer workshop that concludes with an open house and festival.www.postandcourier.com
Comments / 0