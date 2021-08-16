Cancel
Paul, Weiss inked $700K contract with Oklahoma to undo tribal rights ruling

By Mike Scarcella
 4 days ago
Signage at law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A contract between Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Oklahoma offers a fresh look at the hourly rate for a leading U.S. Supreme Court practitioner, who is now asking the justices to overturn or limit a landmark tribal rights decision from July 2020 that upended criminal justice jurisdiction in the state.

The contract, worth up to $700,000, requires Paul, Weiss to "investigate, defend and litigate legal claims" related to the Supreme Court's July 2020 ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which effectively declared much of eastern Oklahoma to be reservation territory. The decision gave the U.S. government and tribal authorities power over certain criminal cases once prosecuted by the state.

In what appears to be the first case brought under the July 9 contract, Paul, Weiss partner Kannon Shanmugam in Washington, D.C., who leads the firm's Supreme Court practice, filed a petition asking the justices to reconsider the McGirt decision.

Shanmugam normally bills at $1,824 an hour, according to the contract, but the firm agreed to a 50% discount for the state. Major U.S. law firms often provide discounts to state or local clients, and in some instances will take a case to the Supreme Court pro bono. William Marks, an appellate associate, is also billing at 50% of his usual $1,160 hourly rate, the contract showed.

The Paul Weiss petition, docketed last week, spurred criticism from some lawyers on social media and elsewhere, because the underlying case involves Oklahoma's fight against a one-time state death row prisoner accused of killing a Native American woman and two children. Large firms often boast about how many hours they spend annually helping prisoners in death penalty and other cases.

A spokesperson for Paul, Weiss declined to comment on Monday, as did a lawyer for the state prisoner, Shaun Bosse, who is represented pro bono by Jenner & Block. A representative from the Oklahoma state attorney general's office did not immediately comment on questions about how the firm chose Paul, Weiss.

A response from the inmate is due on Sept. 9 at the Supreme Court. The case confronts whether Oklahoma can prosecute a non-Indian who commits a crime against a tribal member in Indian country. The dispute at the high court doesn't involve the merits of the death penalty.

Washington-based appellate partner Jonathan Urick at Lehotsky Keller said on Twitter last week, as part of a discussion about the Paul, Weiss petition, "Kannon and his team are honorable lawyers and everyone should want both sides to have the best representation possible. It serves the rule of law."

The Oklahoma state attorney general's office said it hired Paul, Weiss to help the state to overturn the 5-4 McGirt decision. "Shanmugam is one of the nation's most renowned appellate litigators, having argued 32 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court," a news release from the attorney general said on Aug. 6.

The McGirt decision followed an earlier capital case at the Supreme Court in which a team from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer in 2018 argued for the Oklahoma state warden against a prisoner in a capital case.

The lead attorney for Oklahoma in that case, former Arnold & Porter partner Lisa Blatt, who now heads the Supreme Court practice at Williams & Connolly, declined to comment on Monday.

State agencies often are represented by state solicitors general at the Supreme Court. Oklahoma's state solicitor, Mithun Mansinghani, argued the underlying McGirt case in May 2020, facing off in his debut at the high court against Jenner partner Ian Gershengorn. Mansinghani joined the state attorney general's office in 2017 from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

The Paul, Weiss contract doesn't have a fixed end date.

The case is Oklahoma v. Bosse, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-186.

For Oklahoma: Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For Bosse: Zachary Schauf of Jenner & Block

Related
Congress & CourtsEnid News and Eagle

Experts: Supreme Court could clarify McGirt ruling, won't overturn it

OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s unlikely a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices would overturn their recent ruling that large swaths of eastern Oklahoma remain Native American reservations despite continued challenges and appeals to do so from state leaders, legal experts say. Overruling the July 2020 McGirt ruling would disrespect court...
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Oklahoma court rules that McGirt decision does not apply retroactively

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s highest criminal appeals court ruled Thursday that conviction appeals related to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling cannot be applied retroactively to undo a final conviction. Saying it “cannot and will not ignore the disruptive and costly consequences that retroactive application of McGirt would now...
Oklahoma Stateabovethelaw.com

Paul, Weiss Touts Anti-Death Penalty Reputation… So Why Is The Firm Helping Oklahoma Kill A Man?

The state of Oklahoma recently filed cert in Oklahoma v. Bosse, asking the Supreme Court to overturn McGirt v. Oklahoma, the Gorsuch opinion recognizing that Oklahoma cannot just fiat away treaty obligations the United States owes to American Indian nations. At the very least, the state wants the Court to say that it doesn’t have to overturn the scores of illegal convictions it racked up in violation of federal treaties over the years.
Congress & Courtssandiegouniontribune.com

New Oklahoma AG asks SCOTUS to overturn major tribal ruling

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s new attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overturn it’s ownhistoric ruling on tribal sovereignty, saying the high court’s 5-4 decision last year was wrongly decided and has led to a “criminal-justice crisis.”. Attorney General John O’Connor filed the petition with the high...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Biden administration warns Oklahoma over mask mandate ban in schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOKH) - The President and U.S. Department of Education Secretary are fed up with states banning mask mandates in schools. "Some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures that is children wearing masks in school, into political disputes for their own political gain," President Biden said in a speech Wednesday afternoon. "Some are even trying to take power away from local educators by banning masks in school. They're setting a dangerous tone."
Oklahoma StateDuncan Banner

SB632 signed into law in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance joined Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill 632, the Oklahoma Oil & Gas Lien Act, into law. “This is a huge legislative win for Oklahoma producers,” said OEPA Chairman and Owner of Keener Oil & Gas Company in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Dewey Bartlett. “We now know that small producers in Oklahoma are protected in the future.”
LawPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Chamber, in-house group wade into fight over Buckley records

Aug 16 - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Association of Corporate Counsel are backing efforts by Buckley to overturn a court ruling that would force the law firm to turn over records of its communications with Latham & Watkins related to alleged misconduct by its former leader, Andrew Sandler.
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.

