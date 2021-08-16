Packers release OL Jon Dietzen, P Ryan Winslow ahead of Tuesday’s cutdown to 85
Last season, teams were about to keep their offseason roster together until the last minute of final cuts, due to various factors that Covid forced onto the league. This year, teams must get to 85 players by August 17th (tomorrow), 80 players by August 24th, and eventually 53 players by August 31st. The good news is that the expanded practice squad of 16 is here to stay, meaning north of 85 percent of players still on the roster on August 24th could make the team in some form or fashion.www.chatsports.com
