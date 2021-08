Tesla's AI Day will be livestreamed beginning at 8 p.m. EDT today. Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) AI Day comes at an interesting time for the company. The livestreamed event will be held at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PDT) today. It comes shortly after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced an investigation into the electric vehicle maker's self-driving technology after several vehicle crashes. Leading up to the presentation, and after another report today detailed customer frustrations with delivery delays, Tesla stock traded down 2.3% early Thursday. Shares modified that decline, but still were down 1.84% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT.