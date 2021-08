Atlanta United returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday for a nationally televised contest against LAFC. The 5-Stripes are coming off an excellent 3-2 road victory at the defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew. The club strengthened the squad at the end of the transfer window last week and is looking to carry all that momentum into Sunday’s match and the rest of the season. Sunday’s meeting will be just the third time these two franchises have faced off against each other with both teams winning at home in the previous two meetings. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.