Worcester, MA

40 Under Forty 2021: Allison James

By Katherine Hamilton
Worcester Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COO and COVID-19 manager of the $2.1-million nonprofit, Allison James has been an advocate for Worcester’s youth through one of the toughest years young people have seen. James did the impossible by developing procedures to keep Girls Inc. fully operational throughout the entirety of the pandemic. She created new programming for Camp Kinneywood, a summer camp for girls, to ensure young girls could avoid achievement gaps created by the pandemic and summer vacation. A member of the Worcester Together Youth working group, James has contributed immensely to remote learning initiatives. Under her leadership, Girls Inc. became the licensed-exempt program to provide a safe place for remote learning. Thanks to her collaboration with the Learning Hub Consortium, more than $2 million has gone toward remote learning hubs, serving 90 classrooms. James led the completion of a five-year, $5-million capital campaign and renovation of Girls Inc, which finished on time and on budget during the pandemic. She is on track in driving the strategic direction’s goal of doubling the number of girls served in three years. Now, it serves 1,000 girls annually, 66% from low-to-moderate income households and 71% girls of color.

www.wbjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

