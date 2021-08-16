Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: FSLY, SOFI, TDOC, CLOV

By Nicolas Chahine
InvestorPlace
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets struggled on Monday, but that’s near record levels still for most indices. The earnings season is still at full tilt so there is no shortage of headlines. The Federal Reserve will release its minutes form the last meeting later this week. It is sure to spark sentiment trading as investors can’t have enough of it. The QE has been here for years, and losing could be a scary proposition. Exercising some caution up here is sane. With all of that in mind, there are a few top stock trades during this mess.

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fsly#Tdoc#Fsly#Tdoc#The Federal Reserve#Qe#Fastly#P L#The P S#Clover Health#Clov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsInvestorPlace

Duckhorn Portfolio Is Trading Like a Growth Stock

The tired old joke in the wine industry is: how do you make a million dollars in the wine industry? You start with $10 million. It’s a notoriously difficult business fraught with complex issues involving farming, weather, distribution, complex regulation, retailing, consumer tastes and much more. Although there has been...
StocksInvestorPlace

What Did the Stock Market Do Today, Aug. 19? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.

Investors have had a long week. They saw the major indices fall from a five-day winning streak, taking a dip thanks to worse-than-expected retail sales and Federal Reserve jitters. Growing geopolitical tensions and the delta variant are also weights on the market. However, the S&P 500 started to turnaround on Thursday, closing higher for the first time in three days. With that in mind, what all did the stock market do today?
StocksInvestorPlace

Don’t Bother With Hyliion Stock Until They Can Create Revenue

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) stock is down 51% so far in 2021, consistent with my pessimistic position on SPACs: enthusiasm for businesses with poor fundamentals leads to a short-term rise of the stock, which soon deflates when reality kicks in. I have said many times that I do not like...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 20, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) to report quarterly earnings at $4.57 per share on revenue of $10.30 billion before the opening bell. Deere shares rose 0.1% to $359.40 in after-hours trading. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks for Retirees

Dividend stocks provide a great way to supplement your retirement income. Enterprise Products Partners and TC Energy generate solid dividend income thanks to their fee-based cash flows. Southern Company offers a low-risk option to retirees seeking a steady income stream. As a retiree, you are likely looking for a steady...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Steel Stocks Holding Firm While the Market Melts

Steel stocks are being affected by two narratives. One has been in place for more than a week, and the other is only a few hours old. First, the Senate passed a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sent buyers running to steel companies eight days ago. A tidal wave of money aimed at various infrastructure projects can only mean increased demand for raw materials.
MarketsInvestorPlace

Why Bank of America Really Gets the Potential of Coinbase

When I get a crazy idea in my head – and believe me, I have a lot of them – I usually like to have at least one semi-reputable source to back up my thesis, however loosely. Recently, I printed a whopper of a concept for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the popular though controversial cryptocurrency wallet and exchange. Fortunately, my take on COIN stock wasn’t left stranded in the ideological spectrum for too long.
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Crypto Stocks to Buy as Bitcoin Adoption Increases

The total number of cryptocurrency users globally were 106 million as of January 2021. The surge in number of global users has been unprecedented in the last few months. Thus, this rise has cause a number of crypto stocks to be a hot commodities for investors. In June 2021, the...
StocksInvestorPlace

Robinhood Stock May Not Be All That It Is Cracked up To Be

One thing is sure about the direction of Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock in the coming weeks and months: No one will be able to offer you any concrete advice. Investors looking for definitive evidence of its price trajectory have very few useful opinions to follow. That’s not to say that those...
StocksInvestorPlace

The Dip in SoFi Technologies Is an Opportunity to Buy the Fintech Stock

After going public on June 1, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) made some big moves in the online fintech industry. The reverse merger deal was well-timed but it did catch the post-merger dip and SOFI stock fell. SOFI is trading close to $15 since the past week and hasn’t seen much action...
ComputersInvestorPlace

7 Leading Software and Cloud Stocks to Buy

While the pandemic meant a setback for a number of sectors, digitalization grew apace — increasing the need for software and cloud services. In turn, the demand for cloud computing industry should grow further as more businesses adapt to work-from-home. And thus, software and cloud stocks should be hot options for investors.
StocksInvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Good morning! The week’s almost done with just one more day of trading so let’s start it with the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday!. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Take a minute to check out our overview of what happened to the stock market yesterday. The extra context is always welcome ad is a good refresher this early in the morning.
StocksInvestorPlace

The Second Half of 2021 Should Be Much Easier for Zomedica Investors

What a year it has been so far for Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM). Who could have imagined that it would be so challenging to invest in veterinary testing and pharmaceutical product specialist? Suffice it to say, ZOM stock has taken its traders on a wild roller-coaster ride. Zomedica is a company that’s...
StocksInvestorPlace

Duolingo Is Riding a Wave of Language Learning But DUOL Stock Is Too High

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) reported excellent Q2 earnings on Aug. 11, essentially riding a wave of growth in language learning. The company just went public on July 26, raising about $406.2 million at $102 per share, according to its prospectus. (This was on top of the $114.6 million it already held, giving it a total of $520.8 million in cash). The problem is DUOL stock is now probably overvalued, given that its market value is $4.72 billion, as of Aug. 19, at $126.16 per share.
StocksInvestorPlace

SCWorx Proves That Not All Tech Stocks Are Growth Stocks

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock is a money-losing technology stock that is the latest recipient of short squeeze love. Shares have traded for as much as $3.88 each, as recently as Aug. 9. But the market cap remains at around $30 million, and the share count just 10 million. The low share...
StocksInvestorPlace

Newegg Has Value Far Beyond Its Meme-Stock Status

It’s not an exaggeration to say that investors of California-based electronics and computer parts e-retailer Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) have been taken on a roller-coaster ride. Just this summer, NEGG stock has been through a wild rally and a harrowing crash. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — unless you bought...
StocksInvestorPlace

Alibaba Stock Will Eventually Shrug Off This Political Assault

What in the world is going on with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stock? The same question extends to the entire Chinese tech equity market. They have been in a free fall for months. Just when we think they found a bottom, a new trap door opens. Yesterday BABA stock fell another 7%...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy as the $1 Trillion Flows In

Now that Congress has passed the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation, it won’t be long before picks and shovels are in the ground. And that’s good news for infrastructure stocks. The infrastructure bill allocates $550 billion in new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over the coming five years, including $110 billion...
StocksInvestorPlace

Rocket Mortgage Stock Won’t Stay in the Bargain Bin Forever

Is it a meme or a momo stock? Rocket Mortgage (NYSE:RKT) stock qualifies for both tags. In March it memed 130% higher in a week, then lost more than half its value in three weeks. During the three months prior, it seesawed seven times more than 20% each. Clearly this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy