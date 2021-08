Rarely does the opportunity to showcase your alligator wrestling skills to the wider public arise, so when Utah father Donnie Wiseman saw his opportunity, he took it with both hands. Attending the Scales and Tails reptile centre in West Valley City, Utah on Saturday, Wiseman and his family witnessed an eight-foot-long alligator known as “’Darth Gator’ attack a zookeeper. Without a second thought, Donnie launched into action, leaping on top of the reptile in what can only be described as the most chaotic fifth birthday party of all time.