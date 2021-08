ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers won the state championship in 2017, but for the following 3 seasons, Rockdale has been one and done in the playoffs. The Tigers will be a much different team in 2021 with only 2 starters on offense returning and 4 on defense. But despite the youth of this squad, the Tigers believe they have what it takes to make it past that first-round barrier in the postseason.