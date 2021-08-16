Cancel
Duke Modifies Safety Measures Regarding Athletic Events

goduke.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM – In accordance with Duke University policy and local regulations, Duke Athletics will begin its fall season with a mask mandate in place for fans and spectators. Guests are encouraged to follow the guidelines below and do their part to ensure a safe and healthy gameday for all guests and gameday staff. Duke will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our extended community. We strongly encourage all individuals to be fully vaccinated before attending events on the Duke University campus and expect all visitors to adhere to university, local, and state guidelines.

