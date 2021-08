A new conversation special, “The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition” — starring creator, writer and director Tyler Perry — will premiere on Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her. It will be the first in a series of “The Tyler Perry Show” specials. This new special follows the midseason finale of “Sistas,” which airs at 9 p.m. It will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the show, featuring both Perry and the show’s cast. Additional episodes of “The Tyler Perry Show” will be announced at a later date. The show is executive produced by Perry, Michelle Sneed...