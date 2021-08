Just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Missoula Rural Fire crews were called out to a structure fire at a residence in Lolo. Assistant Fire Chief Brent Christofferson has details. “We were summoned to a structure fire at 9:14 a.m. today for a reported fire in Lolo at 5380 Expedition Drive,” said Christofferson. “A neighbor who called in the fire to the 9-1-1 center reported they could see smoke coming from the residence next door. The neighbor went over to the residence and evidently let some of the pets the family pet out of the house into the yard.”