Marvel Will Celebrate 750th Issue Of Avengers With Giant-Sized Issue And Brand New Team Of Villains
This November, Marvel Comics will publish the 750th issue of Avengers, and it promises to be one for the ages! Continuing Jason Aaron’s run, Avengers #750 will be a 96-page milestone issue consisting of multiple game changing stories by an all-star lineup of artists including Carlos Pacheco, Aaron Kuder, Ed McGuinness, and Javier Garrón. The giant-sized epic will be packed with revelations and jaw dropping moments, including the introduction of The Multiversal Masters of Evil.www.thefandomentals.com
