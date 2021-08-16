Cancel
Ada County, ID

Ada County Sheriff’s Office Takes Kids Shopping for School

Kekeluv
MIX 106
MIX 106
 3 days ago
Clothes. It's the simple thing we have laying around our house and sometimes just thrown out. It's the things we try to teach our kids every day and that's how important those simple items are for others. The Ada County Sheriff Employees Association announced a Shop with a Sheriff event...

MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

#Christmas#Ada County Sheriff#The Ada Sheriff Employees
Nampa, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Nampa’s Brown Bus Company Offering $1500 Sign-On Bonuses

It's back to school time and there aren't nearly enough bus drivers to go around... Want a new job with a $1500 sign-on bonus? The Brown Bus Company may be for you!. The fine folks over at the Brown Bus Company in Nampa are hiring! It's back to school time and they need drivers to get students to school for the 2021-2022 school year. If there aren't enough drivers, they'll have to double up on routes, causing major inconveniences to students, parents, teachers and other commuters on the road. On their website, they say they offer paid training: "We offer extensive paid training. You will receive approximately 40-60 hours of training, which includes classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction." Also, according to the Nampa School District Facebook page, they'll pay $16.50 per hour and as they're facing this shortage of drivers, they're also offering a $1500 sign-on bonus.
Kuna, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Lowe Family Farmstead In Kuna Will Open Early This Year

Exciting news that no groundhog could've predicted, fall is coming early this year to the Lowe Family Farmstead... Labor Day Weekend!. Now, the official fall season for the Lowe Family Farmstead runs September 17th-October 30th, 2021, but they do have a few events prior to that where they will open up for your fall pleasure! But wait, (especially if you're new here) what is the Lowe Family Farmstead? Well, here it is direct from their website: "Lowe Family Farmstead is Idaho's most popular fall destination. Our location in Kuna offers plenty of farm-tastic fun for the whole family! Pick pumpkins at our patch, take an authentic tractor-drawn hayride, wander through our beautiful flower field, enjoy some farm-fresh food, and of course, get lost in Idaho's Original Corn Maze. We have something for everyone to enjoy!"
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

Go Fish and Get Paid: Idaho Program Rewards Anglers With Cash

Some things are just SO Idaho we don't even know how else to describe it. This offer from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is simply that--SO IDAHO. Believe it or not, there's a $1,000 lottery in progress right now in Northern Idaho that is living in a lake. Feel like fishing up at Lake Pend Oreille? You should be, if you aren't. Catch the right fish and you could be cashing out with a grand in your hand!
Idaho StatePosted by
MIX 106

This Highway Is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Idaho

Be extra careful when traveling down this road. Just the other day while I was driving around town, I thought about how driving is a collective effort. We all depend on each other to obey the rules of the road and keep off of distractions while behind the wheel. We expect each other to be responsible drivers and look out for one another.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise Beware, This Puppy Scam is Real

We thought we were getting a new puppy, but instead, we were scammed out of $750 and the puppy didn't exist. Oh, how do these people live with themselves?! After falling victim to a gut-wrenching puppy scam, and I'll share every step in the process so the same thing doesn't happen to you.

