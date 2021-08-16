Ada County Sheriff’s Office Takes Kids Shopping for School

Exciting news that no groundhog could've predicted, fall is coming early this year to the Lowe Family Farmstead... Labor Day Weekend!. Now, the official fall season for the Lowe Family Farmstead runs September 17th-October 30th, 2021, but they do have a few events prior to that where they will open up for your fall pleasure! But wait, (especially if you're new here) what is the Lowe Family Farmstead? Well, here it is direct from their website: "Lowe Family Farmstead is Idaho's most popular fall destination. Our location in Kuna offers plenty of farm-tastic fun for the whole family! Pick pumpkins at our patch, take an authentic tractor-drawn hayride, wander through our beautiful flower field, enjoy some farm-fresh food, and of course, get lost in Idaho's Original Corn Maze. We have something for everyone to enjoy!"
